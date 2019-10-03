Comparing of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) and Its Rivals

As Home Furnishings & Fixtures company, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sleep Number Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sleep Number Corporation has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sleep Number Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 67,226,294.63% -89.80% 12.80% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Sleep Number Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 28.43M 42 22.93 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Sleep Number Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Sleep Number Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.00 2.18

As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 134.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sleep Number Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1. Competitively, Sleep Number Corporation’s rivals have 4.16 and 3.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sleep Number Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sleep Number Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Sleep Number Corporation is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sleep Number Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sleep Number Corporation’s competitors beat Sleep Number Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.