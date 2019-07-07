Comparing of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

This is a contrast between SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corp. 88 5.58 N/A 1.98 43.17 Hospitality Properties Trust 26 1.81 N/A 1.13 23.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SL Green Realty Corp. and Hospitality Properties Trust. Hospitality Properties Trust has lower revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. SL Green Realty Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.4% Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that SL Green Realty Corp. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hospitality Properties Trust’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SL Green Realty Corp. and Hospitality Properties Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 3 2.75 Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.28% for SL Green Realty Corp. with consensus target price of $100.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares and 78.5% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares. About 0.1% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26% Hospitality Properties Trust 2.17% -0.6% -3.62% -0.45% -5.15% 10.39%

For the past year SL Green Realty Corp. was less bullish than Hospitality Properties Trust.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats Hospitality Properties Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.