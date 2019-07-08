Comparing of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)

Both Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.40 N/A -0.55 0.00 TerraForm Power Inc. 13 3.52 N/A 0.16 85.03

Table 1 demonstrates Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and TerraForm Power Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.3% -5.3% TerraForm Power Inc. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s 1.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TerraForm Power Inc.’s beta is 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, TerraForm Power Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TerraForm Power Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and TerraForm Power Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 TerraForm Power Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively TerraForm Power Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential downside of -3.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.8% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares and 97.1% of TerraForm Power Inc. shares. Comparatively, TerraForm Power Inc. has 0.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. -0.83% -15.03% 10.12% 8.39% -48.76% 16.96% TerraForm Power Inc. 0.38% -1.33% 10.06% 20.65% 19.73% 18.98%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has weaker performance than TerraForm Power Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TerraForm Power Inc. beats Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. The company was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.