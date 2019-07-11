Comparing of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Both SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 25 0.00 N/A 4.15 5.80 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 0.93 N/A 0.14 24.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SK Telecom Co. Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 15.1% 8.4% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.29 beta means SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s volatility is 71.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 69.90% and its consensus target price is $5.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. shares and 27% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.4% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SK Telecom Co. Ltd. -2.74% 0.04% -5.64% -7.56% 4.65% -10.07% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 1.23% -3.52% -14.1% -9.37% -33.4% 21%

For the past year SK Telecom Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.