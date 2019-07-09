Comparing of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) and Its Rivals

As Wireless Communications company, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.37% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.39% of all Wireless Communications companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 0.00% 15.10% 8.40% Industry Average 5.85% 23.88% 4.96%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom Co. Ltd. N/A 25 5.80 Industry Average 738.42M 12.63B 29.96

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.40 2.73

The potential upside of the rivals is 68.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SK Telecom Co. Ltd. -2.74% 0.04% -5.64% -7.56% 4.65% -10.07% Industry Average 3.97% 11.09% 7.13% 22.10% 14.84% 20.56%

For the past year SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has -10.07% weaker performance while SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s peers have 20.56% stronger performance.

Liquidity

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.34 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Volatility & Risk

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.29. Competitively, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s peers beat SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.