Comparing of SITO Mobile Ltd. (SITO) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

We are comparing SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.50 N/A -0.67 0.00 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SITO Mobile Ltd. and Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has SITO Mobile Ltd. and Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -129.8% -72.7% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.96 beta means SITO Mobile Ltd.’s volatility is 4.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

SITO Mobile Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Partner Communications Company Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SITO Mobile Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 46.1% are Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITO Mobile Ltd. 7.41% -11.11% -57.89% -51.68% -68.28% -20% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year Partner Communications Company Ltd. has weaker performance than SITO Mobile Ltd.

Summary

Partner Communications Company Ltd. beats SITO Mobile Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.