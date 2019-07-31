Comparing of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

As REIT – Retail businesses, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.76 N/A -0.25 0.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 13 0.22 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SITE Centers Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 63.94%. Insiders held roughly 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITE Centers Corp. 2.96% 1.61% 4.91% 15.74% 13.78% 25.56% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.64% -0.79% 39.62% -27.19% -13.39% 75.34%

For the past year SITE Centers Corp. was less bullish than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

SITE Centers Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.