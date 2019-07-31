Comparing of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)

As REIT – Retail businesses, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SITE Centers Corp.
|13
|4.76
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|13
|0.22
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SITE Centers Corp.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|3.5%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
SITE Centers Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.8% and 63.94%. Insiders held roughly 18.5% of SITE Centers Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SITE Centers Corp.
|2.96%
|1.61%
|4.91%
|15.74%
|13.78%
|25.56%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.64%
|-0.79%
|39.62%
|-27.19%
|-13.39%
|75.34%
For the past year SITE Centers Corp. was less bullish than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Summary
SITE Centers Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
