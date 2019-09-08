Comparing of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.65 N/A 0.05 234.69 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.82 N/A 3.12 18.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation. Mercury General Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Mercury General Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, 50.71% are Mercury General Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Mercury General Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mercury General Corporation beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.