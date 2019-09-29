Comparing of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and Its Rivals

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 40,549,450.55% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 3.69M 9 234.69 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.84 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of -97.57%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.