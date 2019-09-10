Comparing of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) and Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) and Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD), both competing one another are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1 0.24 N/A -0.17 0.00 Forward Air Corporation 61 1.33 N/A 3.17 19.89

Table 1 demonstrates Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0.00% -20.2% -19.2% Forward Air Corporation 0.00% 16.6% 11.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.39 beta means Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Forward Air Corporation’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Forward Air Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Forward Air Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $75 consensus price target and a 18.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 95.6%. 33.12% are Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Forward Air Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 1.84% -5.18% -24.11% -14.68% -39.6% -10.98% Forward Air Corporation 2.92% 6.58% 0.86% 7.67% 1.42% 14.86%

For the past year Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -10.98% weaker performance while Forward Air Corporation has 14.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Forward Air Corporation beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services, as well as contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool Distribution segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive product to various destinations in geographic regions. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.