Comparing of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

As Broadcasting – TV companies, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 42 1.73 N/A 3.37 17.01 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 100 1.81 N/A 8.36 12.58

Demonstrates Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nexstar Media Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 35.7% 8.8% Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s beta is 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has a -27.18% downside potential and a consensus target price of $43. Competitively the consensus target price of Nexstar Media Group Inc. is $123, which is potential 12.58% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Nexstar Media Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 0% respectively. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -5.94% 29.63% 75.8% 82.52% 89.45% 117.58% Nexstar Media Group Inc. -2.96% -10.02% 20.99% 29.76% 58.19% 33.67%

For the past year Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations. As of February 22, 2017, it owns, operates, and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, which broadcast 505 channels. The company also offers digital agency services; and technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication, and security alarm monitoring and bulk acquisition services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.