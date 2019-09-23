Comparing of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) and Its Rivals

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has 94.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 19.90% 4.80% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. N/A 48 15.79 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

$53.5 is the consensus target price of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., with a potential upside of 22.29%. As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -9.56% -7.46% 10.71% 63.15% 94.39% 90.77% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has stronger performance than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s competitors beat Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations. As of February 22, 2017, it owns, operates, and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, which broadcast 505 channels. The company also offers digital agency services; and technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication, and security alarm monitoring and bulk acquisition services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.