Comparing of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 27 18.70 N/A 0.44 89.04 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 16 3.01 N/A 0.32 50.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Simulations Plus Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has lower revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Simulations Plus Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Simulations Plus Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Simulations Plus Inc. is 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.32 beta. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Simulations Plus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Simulations Plus Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 16.6%. Insiders held 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has 71.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. was more bullish than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Summary

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.