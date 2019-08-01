Comparing of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Its Peers

As Business Software & Services company, Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simulations Plus Inc. has 44% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Simulations Plus Inc. has 29.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Simulations Plus Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.50% 18.10% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Simulations Plus Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. N/A 24 89.04 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Simulations Plus Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 22.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Simulations Plus Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Simulations Plus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Simulations Plus Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Simulations Plus Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Simulations Plus Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus Inc. has a beta of -0.32 and its 132.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Simulations Plus Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Simulations Plus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Simulations Plus Inc. beats Simulations Plus Inc.’s rivals.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.