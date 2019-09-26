Comparing of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

We are contrasting Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 64 2.81 N/A 2.66 23.24 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 68 1.39 N/A 1.57 47.17

Demonstrates Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 11.7% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 5.3%

Liquidity

3.8 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. Its rival SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 0.9 respectively. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 4.4% 5.71% 21.08% 36.9% -13.91% 33.65%

For the past year Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.