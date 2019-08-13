Comparing of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) have been rivals in the Money Center Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.54 N/A 2.28 11.27 Renasant Corporation 36 3.24 N/A 2.87 12.50

Table 1 demonstrates Simmons First National Corporation and Renasant Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Renasant Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Simmons First National Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Simmons First National Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Renasant Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3% Renasant Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Renasant Corporation has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Simmons First National Corporation and Renasant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Renasant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Simmons First National Corporation has a consensus target price of $30, and a 21.70% upside potential. Meanwhile, Renasant Corporation’s average target price is $37, while its potential upside is 13.36%. The results provided earlier shows that Simmons First National Corporation appears more favorable than Renasant Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simmons First National Corporation and Renasant Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 63.9%. 1.3% are Simmons First National Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Renasant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71% Renasant Corporation 2.13% -0.94% 0.25% 1.47% -19.71% 18.92%

For the past year Simmons First National Corporation has weaker performance than Renasant Corporation

Summary

Renasant Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ–1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ–commercial mortgage; real estateÂ–construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; accounts receivable loans; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through various carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, such as administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRAÂ’s, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 170 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 135 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 17 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.