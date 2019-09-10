Comparing of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Since SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.36 N/A 0.07 44.46 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverSun Technologies Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 12.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.