Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.96 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 24.85%. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.