Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.86 N/A 1.09 13.18 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.