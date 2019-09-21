Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 13.18 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.1% and 57.55%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.