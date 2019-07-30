Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.89
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 49.92%. Insiders held roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.