Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 12.96 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 49.92%. Insiders held roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.