Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.91
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.20
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
