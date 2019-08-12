Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.91 N/A 1.09 13.18 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.