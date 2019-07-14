Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

We are contrasting Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.94 N/A 1.09 12.96 BlackRock Inc. 437 5.37 N/A 26.51 16.77

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, BlackRock Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $500.17 average price target and a 3.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 85.1%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.44%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.