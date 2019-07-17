Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Since Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.97 N/A 1.09 12.96 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.07 N/A 0.14 44.64

Table 1 highlights Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -9.39% and its average price target is $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 37.23%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.44%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.