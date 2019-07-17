Comparing of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.97 N/A 1.09 12.96 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential upside of 31.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 91.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.