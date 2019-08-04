Comparing of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49 Parsley Energy Inc. 19 2.53 N/A 0.95 17.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. Parsley Energy Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SilverBow Resources Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SilverBow Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Parsley Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.89 consensus target price and a 94.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SilverBow Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 96.8% respectively. About 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Parsley Energy Inc. beats SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.