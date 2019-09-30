Comparing of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 9 0.22 3.81M 6.98 1.49 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 17 0.31 410.58M 1.60 12.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SilverBow Resources Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc. is currently more affordable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 40,575,079.87% 33.2% 11.4% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,351,546,391.75% 25.7% 12.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s potential upside is 52.45% and its consensus price target is $26.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 12 of the 14 factors SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.