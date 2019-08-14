Comparing of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

Both SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.32 N/A 6.98 1.49 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Baytex Energy Corp. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 150.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Baytex Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has weaker performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.