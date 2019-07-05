Comparing of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

Since SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.54 N/A 6.98 2.32 Apache Corporation 31 1.44 N/A 0.28 110.14

Demonstrates SilverBow Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Apache Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SilverBow Resources Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Analyst Ratings

SilverBow Resources Inc. and Apache Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

Meanwhile, Apache Corporation’s consensus target price is $35.78, while its potential upside is 31.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Apache Corporation shares. About 2.5% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Apache Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43% Apache Corporation 1.83% -13.3% -3.44% -15.94% -26.33% 18.74%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Apache Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Apache Corporation beats SilverBow Resources Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.