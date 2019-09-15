Comparing of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Silk Road Medical Inc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Silk Road Medical Inc and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc N/A 42 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Silk Road Medical Inc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Silk Road Medical Inc has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Silk Road Medical Inc’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Silk Road Medical Inc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc’s rivals beat Silk Road Medical Inc on 4 of the 4 factors.