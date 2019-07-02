Comparing of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Since Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 43 34.60 N/A -14.50 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 29 6.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Silk Road Medical Inc and Intersect ENT Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Silk Road Medical Inc and Intersect ENT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$44.5 is Silk Road Medical Inc’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -5.20%. Meanwhile, Intersect ENT Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 51.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Intersect ENT Inc. is looking more favorable than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.9% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares and 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares. Insiders held 50.4% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 17.07% 40.52% 0% 0% 0% 32.67% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats Intersect ENT Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.