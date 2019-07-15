Comparing of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI)

Both Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI) are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories Inc. 91 5.40 N/A 1.31 76.08 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 42 0.00 N/A 0.12 44.53

In table 1 we can see Silicon Laboratories Inc. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Silicon Laboratories Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.9% Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0.00% 2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.5. Competitively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Silicon Laboratories Inc. is $125, with potential upside of 17.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Laboratories Inc. -3.42% 8.48% 14.62% 17.67% -3.28% 25.97% Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation -1.88% 2.96% 0.39% 31.23% -24.38% 21.73%

For the past year Silicon Laboratories Inc. was more bullish than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.