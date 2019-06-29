Comparing of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) and Its Competitors

As Jewelry Stores company, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Signet Jewelers Limited has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 27.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.40% of all Jewelry Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Signet Jewelers Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers Limited 0.00% -47.30% -14.30% Industry Average 4.29% 18.10% 6.53%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Signet Jewelers Limited and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers Limited N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 133.45M 3.11B 19.63

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Signet Jewelers Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers Limited 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 3.00 2.69

$38 is the consensus price target of Signet Jewelers Limited, with a potential upside of 112.53%. The potential upside of the competitors is 101.41%. With higher probable upside potential for Signet Jewelers Limited’s peers, equities research analysts think Signet Jewelers Limited is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Signet Jewelers Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Signet Jewelers Limited -11.49% -6.83% -17.74% -63.56% -45.19% -34.31% Industry Average 65.22% 63.79% 24.55% 90.02% 48.44% 48.93%

For the past year Signet Jewelers Limited has -34.31% weaker performance while Signet Jewelers Limited’s peers have 48.93% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Signet Jewelers Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Signet Jewelers Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.00 and has 0.84 Quick Ratio. Signet Jewelers Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Signet Jewelers Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Signet Jewelers Limited is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Signet Jewelers Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 71.50% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Signet Jewelers Limited’s peers beat Signet Jewelers Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands. As of January 28, 2017, this division operated 1,588 stores. The companyÂ’s Zale division operates jewelry stores and mall-based kiosks in shopping malls mainly under the Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Peoples Jewellers, GordonÂ’s Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional brands. This division operated 970 jewelry stores and 616 mall-based kiosks. Its UK Jewelry division operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This division operated 508 stores. The company also operates a diamond polishing factory, which is involved in diamond sourcing, and polishing activities. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.