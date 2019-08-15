Comparing of SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

This is a contrast between SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) and TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Printed Circuit Boards and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -1.36 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 11 0.39 N/A 1.22 8.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SigmaTron International Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SigmaTron International Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TTM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

SigmaTron International Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. TTM Technologies Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SigmaTron International Inc. are 2.2 and 0.7. Competitively, TTM Technologies Inc. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. SigmaTron International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TTM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SigmaTron International Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TTM Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of TTM Technologies Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 33.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.1% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TTM Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.65% of SigmaTron International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of TTM Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SigmaTron International Inc. 14.63% 64.91% 59.02% 60.23% -38.7% 80% TTM Technologies Inc. 3.77% 3.05% -20.4% -9.12% -39.64% 7.5%

For the past year SigmaTron International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TTM Technologies Inc.

Summary

TTM Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SigmaTron International Inc.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves appliance, gaming, fitness, industrial electronics, medical/life sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturersÂ’ representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, the company offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The companyÂ’s customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the networking/communications, cellular phone, computing, aerospace and defense, and medical/industrial/instrumentation end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.