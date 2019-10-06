Comparing of Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Since Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 1 0.00 8.43M -0.76 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 86 1.69 142.72M 4.41 18.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sigma Labs Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 1,118,630,573.25% -208.6% -167.4% Leidos Holdings Inc. 166,301,561.41% 19.8% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.42 beta. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s 1.54 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sigma Labs Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Leidos Holdings Inc. is $89, which is potential 6.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sigma Labs Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.9% and 77.6% respectively. 13.7% are Sigma Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Leidos Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. had bearish trend while Leidos Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Leidos Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sigma Labs Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.