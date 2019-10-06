Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Since SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Vical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SIGA Technologies Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 940,000,000.00% 0% 255.2% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 36.8 Current Ratio and a 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 33.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Vical Incorporated.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.