Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

This is a contrast between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 943,560,606.06% 0% 255.2% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,462,187,361.25% 0% -109.1%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 181.45% and its consensus target price is $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.