Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.85 N/A 5.29 1.06 Moderna Inc. 19 42.79 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 203.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 42.4% respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

