Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Since SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.83 N/A 5.29 1.06 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 115 10.67 N/A 35.15 2.60

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SIGA Technologies Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price is $184.67, while its potential upside is 89.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.