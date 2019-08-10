Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Its Competitors

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SIGA Technologies Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 255.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares SIGA Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. N/A 6 1.06 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

SIGA Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SIGA Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors SIGA Technologies Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.