Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 5.13 1.10 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.1 beta and it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 571.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 75.1% respectively. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.