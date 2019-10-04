Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 3 0.00 2.66M -21.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 95,037,336.10% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 15.1% respectively. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.