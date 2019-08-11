Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.24 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SIGA Technologies Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SIGA Technologies Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 63.8% respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.