Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.47 beta is the reason why it is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 162.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 12.4%. 2.6% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.