Comparing of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

We will be comparing the differences between SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 48.5%. Insiders held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.