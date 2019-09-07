Comparing of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) and Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Both SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) and Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries Inc. 3 0.15 N/A -1.22 0.00 Valmont Industries Inc. 129 1.08 N/A 4.15 33.14

Table 1 demonstrates SIFCO Industries Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries Inc. 0.00% -14.8% -6.6% Valmont Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

SIFCO Industries Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Valmont Industries Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIFCO Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Valmont Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Valmont Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIFCO Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.9% of SIFCO Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Valmont Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SIFCO Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Valmont Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIFCO Industries Inc. -4.47% -2.6% -3.68% -26.46% -51.61% -19.42% Valmont Industries Inc. -1.11% 7.09% 3.86% 7.65% 0.07% 24.02%

For the past year SIFCO Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Valmont Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Valmont Industries Inc. beats SIFCO Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.