Comparing of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Its Rivals

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Wireless Inc. has 28.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.20% -4.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

The competitors have a potential upside of 69.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance while Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.16. In other hand, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s peers beat Sierra Wireless Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.