Comparing of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.42 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates Sierra Wireless Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Wireless Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 8.97% upside potential and an average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Wireless Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.3% and 5.2%. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has stronger performance than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.