Comparing of Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

This is a contrast between Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.58 N/A -0.76 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 14 2.52 N/A 0.47 30.54

In table 1 we can see Sierra Wireless Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 15.2% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.36. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, AudioCodes Ltd. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 7.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% AudioCodes Ltd. -0.28% -9.99% 4.94% 19.98% 98.47% 44.03%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -0.89% weaker performance while AudioCodes Ltd. has 44.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.