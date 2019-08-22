Comparing of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.2% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Teligent Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.